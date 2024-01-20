Lake Ozark Mayor Confident That Casino Signatures Will Result In November Vote

Efforts continue to get an initiative petition on the November ballot which would give voters, statewide, the chance to decide on whether a casino should land at Lake of the Ozarks.

Speaking on Learfield’s “Show Me Today” program, Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry is confident about the end result based on what he says is a lot of local support for the casino.

“That shows the support locally from not just the municipality, but the county as well. We had a unanimous vote of support for this project by our board, the municipal board, and also by our county commissioners, and I think those people are well in tune to what the voters and the locals are seeking for our community.”

Currently, signatures are being collected to get the initiative petition on the ballot.

It’ll take about 173,000 signatures according to Newberry with the process expected to take another few months to reach that number.

A similar effort to approve an Osage Nation casino hit a wall when the city shot down support of that venture based on what Newberry says was not having a clear plan of the overall project.