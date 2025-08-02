Osage Beach Mayor Says Oasis At Lakeport “Under Slight Delay” But Expects Work To Resume Again Soon

If the saying that patience is a virtue holds any truth, then the much-hyped Oasis project at Lake of the Ozarks could end up being one of the most virtuous in the lake area.

Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison says it’s just a matter of a short time before the future site near the Grand Glaize Bridges and Jeffries Road will be alive again with activity….“Once the bonds are closed and sold, then it will look like an anthill over there. We’ve got people coming in from out of the country that put rides together. We have about 85% of the rides sitting on the ground right now and they’re saying they could they can put those together in about 6 weeks.”

As it stands right now, the amusement park portion and parking garage for the development is anticipated to open during the summer of next year while the Marriott Resort and indoor waterpark are expected to debut in early 2027.