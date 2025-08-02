Eldon Lanes Destroyed by Fire

Several area fire districts are called out to the scene of Eldon Lanes where the bowling alley was destroyed Friday night.

The Eldon Firefighter Association says, upon arrival, personnel encountered significant flames and smoke with the building in danger of collapsing.

The bowling alley was closed at the time and there were no injuries reported.

Providing mutual aid were the Rocky Mount, Moreau, Lake Ozark and Tuscumbia fire districts along with Miller County Ambulance and the Eldon Public Works Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.