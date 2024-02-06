Wonderland Camp For People With Disabilities Looking For 100 People To Work Summer Sessions

A lake area overnight camp for children, teens and adults with disabilities has the “help wanted” sign posted.

Wonderland Camp is looking to a bunch of people…as many as 100…for the upcoming summer season.

Positions include, among others, counselors, cabin leaders, medication aides, lifeguards, a camp photographer and team members for the ropes course.

Paid training and certifications are offered by the camp and includes weekly pay, all meals and housing.

More information and applications for the positions are available on Wonderland Camp’s website… http://wonderlandcamp.org