MO Execution to be Carried Out

Governor Mike Parson’s Office has confirmed that the execution of Chris Collings will be carried out tonight as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.

Collings was convicted of the 2007 abduction, rape and murder of 9-year-old Rowan Ford in Stella, Missouri, confessing multiple times over the years to the grisly murder.

Collings’ lawyers had argued that his abnormal brain and childhood abuse made him unfit for execution.

His case has been reviewed in the state trial court, Missouri Supreme Court, federal district court, Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, and United States Supreme Court.