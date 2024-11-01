Osage Beach PD Welcomes New K9 Officer

The City of Osage Beach has a new police officer…this one with four legs and a main mission to take a bite out of crime.

K-9 Freya is the newest officer to the ranks…a two-year-old Belgian Malinois who is teamed up with her handler Corporal Stephen Riner.

Freya is described as a “jack-of-all-trades” when it comes to scent detection, tracking and helping to apprehend the bad guys.

Freya will be put on display to the media during a “get-to-know-you” event this next week. K-9 Freya fills the void left after the retirement of Axel back in 2018.