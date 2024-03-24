Osage Beach Plans To Extend Parkway To Executive Drive – Bids Are Open For Contractors

The City of Osage Beach is looking to expand the parkway with planned work to the south between Lazy Days Road and Executive Drive.

According to the bid notice to contractors, the work will extend the current parkway 825 feet.

When the work is completed, existing access to U.S. Hwy-54 will no longer be possible from Executive Drive.

Contractors can find more details about the proposed work on the city’s website and should submit any bids to do the work by 2:00-PM on Thursday, April 25th.

Prevailing hourly rate will be paid for the work to be done.