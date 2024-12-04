fbpx

Osage Beach Police Arrest Three Over The Past Week

Three people found themselves on the wrong side of Osage Beach police for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says 44-year-old man from Osage Beach was hooked up for DWI and for driving without a valid license.  A 24-year-old woman from Springfield was arrested for an alleged domestic assault. And an 18-year-old from Osage Beach was given a one-way ride to Tuscumbia after being arrested on a traffic warrant out of Miller County.

Osage Beach police also responded to five reports of stealing and four reports of harassment.

