Tue. May 12th, 2026

 

Osage Beach Police Make A Number Of Arrests Over The Past Week

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, May 12th, 2026

Osage Beach police report three arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Those arrests, according to Lieutenant Michal O’Day, include: a 37-year-old man from Kaiser for second-degree sexual abuse; a 25-year-old man from Osage Beach for DWI, resisting and assault special victim; and a 56-year-old woman from Kansas City for a failure to appear warrant out of Moniteau County.

Osage Beach police also investigated five reports of suspicious activity and four reports of stealing.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, May 12th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony