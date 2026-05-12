Osage Beach Police Make A Number Of Arrests Over The Past Week

Osage Beach police report three arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Those arrests, according to Lieutenant Michal O’Day, include: a 37-year-old man from Kaiser for second-degree sexual abuse; a 25-year-old man from Osage Beach for DWI, resisting and assault special victim; and a 56-year-old woman from Kansas City for a failure to appear warrant out of Moniteau County.

Osage Beach police also investigated five reports of suspicious activity and four reports of stealing.