Nuclear Energy Task Force Meeting Set For Today

The future of advanced nuclear energy in Missouri will officially begin to come into focus today when Governor Mike Kehoe kicks off the inaugural meeting of a task force at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building in Jefferson City.

Kehoe appointed 23 members to serve on the newly formed Missouri Advanced Nuclear Energy Task Force which was created by executive order earlier this year.

Julie Carter, of Lake Ozark, is one of the appointees to the task force which is charged with evaluating and guiding the state’s strategic approach to nuclear energy development.