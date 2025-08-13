Osage Beach Police Make Four Arrests Since Last Sunday

Osage Beach police report four arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says a 53-year-old woman from Roach was nailed for stealing.

A 26-year-old man from Kaiser was arrested for driving revoked or suspended.

A 49-year-old man from Osage Beach was arrested for failing to appear on a drug charge in Miller County.

And a 37-year-old woman from Waynesville was hooked up for DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.

For the week, Osage Beach police also responded to seven reports of suspicious activity and 18 traffic accidents.