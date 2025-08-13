KC Man Sentenced For His Parent In Distributing Fentanyl Resulting In Three Deaths

A Kansas City, Missouri, man is sentenced in federal court to spend 40 years in prison without parole for distributing fentanyl as part of a drug-trafficking conspiracy resulting in three overdose deaths in Belton and Raymore.

25-year-old Tiger Dean Draggoo pleaded guilty in October to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and three counts of distributing fentanyl resulting in death.

Draggoo also admitted to selling or possessing more than 22,000 pills containing fentanyl. The investigation also uncovered 17 firearms in Draggoo’s apartment.

U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark handed down the sentence.