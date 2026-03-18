Osage Beach Police Make Six Arrests Since Last Sunday

Osage Beach police report six arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

They included a 29-year-old man, a 52-year-old man and a 19-year-old man all from Osage Beach on alleged DWI and various traffic-related offenses; a 35-year-old woman from Iberia for driving suspended, a 20-year-old man from Kaiser for stealing a motor vehicle-watercraft-or and aircraft, and a 23-year-old Springfield man on a traffic warrant out of Ozark County.

For the week, Osage Beach officers also responded to eight reports of suspicious activity, three disturbances and assisted other agencies eight times.