Wed. Mar 18th, 2026

 

Osage Beach Police Make Six Arrests Since Last Sunday

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Wednesday, March 18th, 2026

Osage Beach police report six arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

They included a 29-year-old man, a 52-year-old man and a 19-year-old man all from Osage Beach on alleged DWI and various traffic-related offenses; a 35-year-old woman from Iberia for driving suspended, a 20-year-old man from Kaiser for stealing a motor vehicle-watercraft-or and aircraft, and a 23-year-old Springfield man on a traffic warrant out of Ozark County.

For the week, Osage Beach officers also responded to eight reports of suspicious activity, three disturbances and assisted other agencies eight times.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Wednesday, March 18th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony