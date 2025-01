Osage Beach Police report four arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says two people…38-year-old William Lennon, the third, of Osage Beach and 42-year-old Misty Brooke of Kaiser, were both busted for possession of a controlled substance.

Two others were taken in for driving while revoked.

There were also four accidents reported along with three reports of disturbances.

Osage Beach police also initiated 65 traffic stops for the week.