Sunrise Beach Man Charged with Alleged Hammer Attack

A 54-year-old man from Sunrise Beach is charged with a class-A felony for first-degree domestic assault and a possession of a controlled substance charge after an alleged incident early Saturday night.

The probable cause statement says Sean Brantley and the unidentified victim began arguing in a bedroom where a witness to the altercation says the two were hitting each other before Brantley apparently hit the victim in the head with what appeared to be a hammer.

The victim was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital while a warrant search of the bedroom uncovered multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia and a hammer.

Brantley is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail pending a bond hearing.