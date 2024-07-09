Osage Beach Prepares For New Administrator To Take Over In August

With the announcement that Devin Lake has been named as the new city administrator in Osage Beach, optimism is high about the experience she will bring to the position.

“She spent 14 years at the city of Sedalia. She started out as GS1 coordinator, then she was promoted to the next level up and then she was actually promoted to public works….head of that department, which is public works is perfect for what we need here. And then the last four years she’s been the chief building inspector, but her background she has masters in project management.”

The board of aldermen, last week, confirmed Lake to fill the position.

Her first official day on the job will be August 5th with outgoing administrator Jeana Woods to remain on-call as needed for the month.