Homicide Investigation Still Ongoing In Morgan County

The investigation into what’s being called an “intentional homicide” continues in Morgan County.

Sheriff Norman Dills says that deputies responded on June 30th to an area along Beechnut Road, south of Stover, and discovered the body of 71-year-old Beauford Wilson, of Hallsville, which was off the roadway against a tree.

The subsequent autopsy by the Greene County Medical Examiner in Springfield revealed multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement.