Osage Beach P&Z To Hear About Another Residential Development Soon

There could be another residential development on its way to Osage Beach.

That will be the main topic of discussion for the next Osage Beach planning commission meeting to consider granting a special use permit to allow for the proposed development to be located in a commercial zone.

The developer, Richard Ellerman, is wanting to construct up to 30 separate, single-family rental facilities on a 2.3 acre parcel of land along with improvements to the roadway in the area of Lions Road…property that Ellerman currently owns.

The planning department is recommending approval of the Special Use Permit.

The planning commission meeting, on Tuesday afternoon of next week, will begin at 5:30 in city hall.