Osage Beach Receives Blue Shield Recognition (Again)

The City of Osage Beach has received official word from the Missouri Department of Public Safety that the city, for the second year in a row, has earned the Missouri Blue Shield designation.

The honor recognizes Missouri communities that demonstrate commitment to enhancing public safety, investing in and supporting law enforcement and building partnerships between law enforcement and their respective communities.

$50,000 Blue Shield grants were awarded to more than 200 communities last year with the funding going to various equipment including…among others…mobile data terminals, body cameras, ballistic vests, vehicles and license plate readers.

The Missouri Blue Shield Program was created in 2025 by Executive Order by Governor Mike Kehoe.