Osage Beach Reports Eclipsing Budget Following Marijuana Tax Results

If you happened to be driving past Osage Beach City Hall Thursday night, you might have heard a happy tune coming from within.

City officials were presented with a financial report by administrator Devin Lake who says the city is on track to eclipse budget numbers from last year, thanks in large part, to the sale of marijuana and marijuana products.

“We are at $5,869,066, which is 8.1% over what we were at last year at this time.”

Of that 8.1 percent increase, Lake says marijuana taxes accounted for just under $259,000 or 4.4 percent.