Fri. Feb 9th, 2024

 

Another Proposal Submitted Towards Banning Foreign Advisories From Owning Missouri Land

Another proposal to ban foreign adversaries from owning farmland, in the state of Missouri, is being brought before the legislature again.

State Senator Rusty Black from Chillicothe says it was an issue during the 2022 campaign and it still is.

The idea that businesses from China, North Korea, or any nation potentially hostile to the United States might buy farmland close to military bases concerns the Senator.

Earlier this year Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order banning the purchase of farmland within a 10-mile radius of military sites.

Reporter Bill Robbins