Osage Beach Student Named to 2026 Who’s Who at UCM

An Osage Beach student has been named to the 2026 ‘Who’s Who’ at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

A release from UCM says only 14 of the roughly 1,300 undergraduate students graduating this year were selected including Tristan Satterlee, an Educational Studies and Training major who has also served as editor-in-chief for the UCM Undergraduate Law Journal.

Two other UCM students among those recognized were Piper Foreman, a psychology major from Harrisonville, and Hadley Oden, a Criminal Justice and Criminology major from Hermann, who received the 2026 Charno Award…the most prestigious honor given to UCM students.