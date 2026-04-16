Eldon Man Drowns In Private Pond Near Lake Of The Ozarks

An Eldon man has died after drowning in a Pond near the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the report of a person found unresponsive in a pond near 1400 North Grand in Miller County Wednesday afternoon.

The 27 year old man was recovered and transported to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased.

He’s since been taken to Phillipps Funeral Home in Lebanon.

No further details have been released about the incident at this time.

The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and the Eldon Fire Department.