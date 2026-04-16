Several Injured in Deck Collapse at Lake of the Ozarks

Six people are injured after a 15-foot deck collapsed at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Emergency personnel responded to a report shortly after 8:30 Wednesday night to a location on Arnold Palmer Drive near the Osage National clubhouse and, upon arrival, stabilized the collapse while starting to treat the injured.

The nature of the injuries were not released with five of the injured taken by ambulance and another by private vehicle to the hospital.

A seventh person not involved in the collapse was assisted from an upper unit of the multi-family dwelling.

Personnel from the Sunrise Beach Fire District along with the Miller County and Osage Beach Ambulance Districts also responded to the scene providing mutual aid to the Lake Ozark Fire District.