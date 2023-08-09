Osage Beach Woman Faces Charges Of Embezzling $26,000 From Jefferson City Employer

A 28-year-old Osage Beach woman accused of embezzling more than $26-thousand over an eight-month period from her employer in Jefferson City has formally been charged in Cole County with felony stealing and felony forgery.

A KRCG-TV report indicates that courthouse records show Allison McGonigal issued herself 34 checks from seven different accounts forging a signature on 17 of those checks from accounts she was not an authorized signer on.

McGonigal also allegedly admitted to writing the checks and making the transfers without her employer’s knowledge.

McGonigal bonded out and has an arraignment scheduled for later this month in Cole County.