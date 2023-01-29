Osage Nation Report Shows Issues With Former CEO Bighorse

A new report is shedding light into issues at the Osage Nation.

According to the Lake Sun, a new Osage Nation Gaming Commission report shows that former CEO Byron Bighorse, who stepped down from his role in December, had apparently been living a lavish lifestyle on the money from the nation.

Bighorse had been in his role since 2014.

In late November, the Osage Nation Congress had voted to make the 3-year-report public, an unusual move as these reports are often confidential.

Eli Potts of the Osage Nation Congress calls the expenditures “repugnant,” stating that “for years, I’ve been sounding a clarion call for accountability and transparency.”

Potts says the situation warrants the “resignation or removal of officials” by the Osage Nation Congress and that it “demonstrates the need for a sounder financial policy throughout our Nation and business enterprises.”

In a story published in the Osage News, Gaming Enterprise Chairman Geoff Hager indicated that Congress’ decision to make the reports public was “reckless” and it “imperiled the tribe’s efforts to build a casino in Missouri.”

Former CEO Bighorse, and the Nation’s leader Chief Standing Bear, have both visited the with Lake Ozark city officials numerous times to work on details about the proposed casino and entertainment complex at the corner of Bagnell Dam BLVD and the Osage Beach Parkway.

