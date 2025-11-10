Osage Wins but Camdenton Mizzou Fall In Weekend Football Games

Let’s start with district playoff football from Friday night

School of the Osage won their eighth game of the year.

They beat Hallsville 63 to 19 in a laugher for the Indians.

They’ve won five in a row overall against Hallsville on the year.

That’s now three straight victories.

So up next, it’s the district championship game at home Friday night against Moberly.

You can hear the coverage on Classic Country 104.9.

For the Lakers, their season came to a close Friday, although for a time they hung in there with top seed Lebanon.

They ultimately lose 62 to 28.

Camdenton LED fourteen to seven in the first half, but Lebanon would gain control at the line of scrimmage.

It’s a very young Laker team, played a ton of juniors and sophomores.

They’ll be poised for a bounce back year next season, but for the Lakers for the time being now their season concludes with a record of 3 and 8

Mizzou football, the Tigers at home Saturday.

They lose to #3 Texas A&M.

The final score in Columbia was 38 to 17