Petflation Is Causing Issues For Family’s Across The Region

The soaring price of pet food has a name: Petflation.

And CBS News reports it’s stressing and straining a lot of American households…

A CBS News analysis of the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index shows pet food prices have climbed more than 20% since 2022.

Pet industry analyst John Gibbons has tracked pet food prices since 1997.

He blames growing demand and supply chain issues for the increases, which he says aren’t going away, “Once they’re getting that higher price, they’re not going to give it up. They’re not going to go down.”

In light of the report, the Dogwood Animal Shelter in Osage Beach says they continue to find ways to help ease the problem, when a pet owner is struggling to provide for an animal.

“We have a great community. We get food donated to us all the time,” says Tina Herrell, with the Dogwood shelter, “We have a community food bank that we offer to families that are having a hard time, you know, buying the food and things like that. It might not be the particular food that you like to buy your animal, but we do the best we can.”

Herrell also says the alternative, unfortunately, is the shelter having to take in another animal.