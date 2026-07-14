O’Steen Bound Over to Circuit Court, Motion to Revoke Bond Continued

A scheduled hearing to consider revoking the $250,000 bond of Osage Beach Aldermen John “Bob” O’Steen comes and goes on Tuesday with the motion hearing continued until another date.

O’Steen is charged in Camden County with two counts of possessing a controlled substance and one count each of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon for possessing a weapon and a controlled substance at the same time in connection to allegedly buying cocaine from an undercover officer.

A motion was filed by the prosecuting attorney’s office when the pre-trial company assigned to O’Steen reported that he had used cocaine while on bond.

O’Steen entered a “not guilty” plea while his case was bound over to the circuit court for his next hearing along with the motion to revoke which are now both set for July 22nd.