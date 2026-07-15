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Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team Reports Two Arrests

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, July 14th, 2026

The Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team reports the arrests of two more fugitives.

The sheriff’s office says 54-year-old Lloyd Wright of Stover was arrested on July 10th for warrants which included being a sex offender physically present or loitering within 500 feet of a park with a playground, pool; or museum. Wright was being held on a $25,000 bond.

Also arrested was 40-year-old Coty Calloway of Gravois Mills who had been wanted for a felony federal probation or parole violation. He was also subsequently charged upon his arrest with possession of a controlled substance and was held on a $15,000 bond.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Tuesday, July 14th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony