Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team Reports Two Arrests

The Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team reports the arrests of two more fugitives.

The sheriff’s office says 54-year-old Lloyd Wright of Stover was arrested on July 10th for warrants which included being a sex offender physically present or loitering within 500 feet of a park with a playground, pool; or museum. Wright was being held on a $25,000 bond.

Also arrested was 40-year-old Coty Calloway of Gravois Mills who had been wanted for a felony federal probation or parole violation. He was also subsequently charged upon his arrest with possession of a controlled substance and was held on a $15,000 bond.