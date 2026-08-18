Our List Of The Upcoming Meetings For Tuesday Across The Lake Area

Here’s a look at meetings taking place this Tuesday across the region….

The Eldon Board of Aldermen gets together later tonight for a special meeting. Appearing on the published agenda is a closed session to deal with legal and personnel. The meeting, in the public works building on Y-Highway, begins at 6:00. The meeting will also be livestreamed to Facebook. The Bagnell Dam Strip Association has announced that its meeting which had been set for today has been postponed. The BDSA says the next meeting is now on the calendar for Tuesday, September 8th, from 9-10-AM at the HUB. The Camdenton Board of Aldermen gets together later today for a regular meeting. Highlighting the published agenda is an ordinance to set the municipal tax rate for 2026. Other agenda items include re-adopting procedures to disclose potential conflicts of interest for city officials, terminating a hangar lease at the airport, and community center part-time employees. The meeting in city hall today begins at 5:30. The 2026-2027 tax levy within the School of the Osage District will take centerstage tonight when the board of education convenes. Following the tax hearing, the board will then convene into a regular session with what appears to be a short agenda. New business will include setting the district’s tax levy, reviewing August meeting dates and a closed session to deal with personnel. The Osage board of education meeting in the high school fieldhouse will begin at 5:45 today with the tax levy hearing to be followed right after by the open meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed at osageschools.org.