Fire Districts Continue To See Large Uptick In Calls For Service

Lake area firefighters remain busy this summer with some of the districts experiencing record setting numbers of calls.

The Rocky Mount District is no different after reporting 130 incidents during the month of July…or substantially higher than the district’s usual average of about 40 calls a month.

Chief Jonathan Trail is quick to point out that 36 calls alone on July 4th and another 23 calls on July 10 played a major role in the record-setting month.

The chief also gives credit to his personnel and volunteers for being able to cover every one of the calls.

Over in the the Gravois Fire District, they report another 26 calls for the week ending this past Sunday.

Of those calls…15 were medical, fore responses to provide mutual aid to other districts, three traffic accidents and one call each for a water rescue, a downed power line, an alarm sounding and for an inspection.

With the 26 responses, Gravois personnel have now answered 1,108 calls for service year-to-date.