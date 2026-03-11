Over 1,500 Without Power After Severe Weather Hits The Lake Region

Severe Weather making it’s way through the Lake area earlier this morning.

Storms packing 60 mile-an-hour wind gusts and small hail hit the region between 1 and 3AM…causing the National Weather Service to issue a few Severe Thunderstorm warnings across the region.

Some of the storms knocked down a few trees and caused power outages.

Ameren has reported a handful of outages in Lake Ozark, Tuscumbia and Eldon, while outages across Evergy near Lincoln and Warsaw topped 400.

Outages across our area CO-OPS also reached 1,500, with the majority of outages being in Camden, Hickory and Benton Counties.

Follow the outages in your area here:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map