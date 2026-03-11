Wed. Mar 11th, 2026

 

Over 1,500 Without Power After Severe Weather Hits The Lake Region

Wednesday, March 11th, 2026

Severe Weather making it’s way through the Lake area earlier this morning.

Storms packing 60 mile-an-hour wind gusts and small hail hit the region between 1 and 3AM…causing the National Weather Service to issue a few Severe Thunderstorm warnings across the region.

Some of the storms knocked down a few trees and caused power outages.

Ameren has reported a handful of outages in Lake Ozark, Tuscumbia and Eldon, while outages across Evergy near Lincoln and Warsaw topped 400.

Outages across our area CO-OPS also reached 1,500, with the majority of outages being in Camden, Hickory and Benton Counties.

Follow the outages in your area here:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map

Reporter John Rogger