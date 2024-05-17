PAFT Grand National Championships Coming To Lake Ozark Speedway During Bikefest

Progressive American Flat Track racing will run its 2024 Grand National Championship season finale right here at Lake of the Ozarks.

The action, which is sanctioned by A-M-A Pro Racing, will make that final stop of the season on Saturday, September 14th, at the Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon.

The inaugural Lake Ozark Short Track action is projected to become a centerpiece attraction for the 18th Annual Bikefest event which is expected to bring in more than 125,000 motorcycle enthusiasts over the week of the 11th through the 15th.

Progressive American Flat Track action is televised on Fox Sports and livestreamed via FloRacing.

More info about the event can be found on A-F-T’s website.