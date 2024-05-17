Miller Health Board Looks To Fill Vacancy Soon

The Miller County Health Department is searching for a few good men and women to choose from to fill a vacant spot on the department’s board of directors.

First District County Commission Don Abbett says the position on the board became vacant with the recent resignation of William Washburn due to personal reasons.

“They will probably submit someone for their idea, and we will probably be taking some applications….to see if we have any interested parties in the county, who might want to sit on that board. And then we will review and we will pick someone to take that position.”

There was no timetable specified for how quickly they want to get that position filled.

He or she, when appointed, will fill the remainder of Washburn’s unexpired term.