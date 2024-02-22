Parson Calls On National Guard & MO Troopers To Help At Texas Border

Up to 200 members of the Missouri National Guard and 22 Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers will soon be on the way to help in the continuing fight against the numbers of illegal immigrants flooding into Texas.

“There is complete and utter chaos at the border, and the federal government is failing to do its job to protect the states and our people.”

Governor Mike Parson, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday announcing Missouri’s support of Operation Lone Star. Parson also says it’s not just about the numbers of illegal immigrants coming into the country.

“It’s the fentanyl and other drugs pouring into our communities. The rise of human trafficking, and not to mention threats of terrorism, too.”

Parson signed Executive Order 24-03 authorizing the initial deployment of 11 highway patrol troopers to leave for Texas on March 1st followed by a number of national guardsmen on March 10th.

The deployments are voluntary and will be for a period of 90 days with the mission to be re-evaluated at that time.