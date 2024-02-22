Massive Nationwide AT&T Cell Outage Affects Several Across The Lake Region

Some cellphone users in the lake area may have been affected this morning when tens of thousands of AT&T users nationwide lost service.

That’s according to the tracking website, downdetector.com.

The majority of them are AT&T customers, and the company has confirmed it’s having problems.

Several thousand others using T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular and Consumer Cellular also reported trouble with their services including, for some, 9-1-1 service.

As of 11:00 this morning, at least 75% of A-T-&T’s network was reported as being restored.

No reason was given for the outages but federal officials say there was no indication of a cyberattack.