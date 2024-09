A Gravois Mills man is injured shortly after 3:00 this morning in a one-car accident along north highway-5 near Route-P in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says it happened when the car driven by 21-year-old Tres Powers ran off the roadway before striking the ground and overturning.

Powers was wearing a seat belt and escaped with minor injuries.

He was treated at Lake Regional Hospital.

A DWI charge is also pending.