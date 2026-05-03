Pedestrian Accident Sends One with Serious Injuries to the Hospital

A 40-year-old St. Charles woman is seriously hurt in a pedestrian accident early Saturday night in Morgan County.

The highway says it happen ed in the 28,400 block of Holt Road when the woman was a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old from St. Charles while trying to climb a hill with the other woman trying to push the vehicle from behind.

The driver put the vehicle in reverse and stepped on the gas striking the other woman who was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.

There was no mention by the highway patrol of any alcohol or pending charges to be filed in connection to the accident.