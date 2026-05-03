Busy Weekend Includes Reported Assaults and Fights

A busy weekend with the different activities and a number of assaults and fights reported around the lake area.

One of the incidents, a confirmed fight around 11:00 Saturday night involving six or seven male subjects, was reported in the alley-way along Station Road in Lake Ozark. By the time officers arrived on the scene, the subjects had already scattered.

Another incident, a reported bar fight in the 100 block of east-54 in Camdenton, had five or six male subjects involved…one possibly with a knife. A white pickup was seen leaving the area with multiple subjects inside as officers arrived.

There were no reports of any arrests being made and whether alcohol was a factor in either of the incidents.