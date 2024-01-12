Phelps County Labrador Dog Breeder Facing Numerous Judgements

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office lowers the boom against a Phelps County business owner by obtaining a court judgement for violating state standards for licensed commercial dog breeders.

In the judgement, the court ruled that Sandra Kozlowski operating Sho-Me Labradors defied a previous consent judgement issued in May-2020 for failure to comply with state law.

The violations included: keeping too many dogs, letting her breeder’s license lapse and failing to provide the dogs with fresh water or access to the outdoors.

Kozlowski was also ordered to pay $5,000.00 of suspended penalties from the original judgement.

A total of 96 dogs were seized and taken to St. Louis for evaluation with the remaining ten dogs to transferred to the Humane Society of Missouri.