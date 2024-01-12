No Major Crashes Reported So Far During First Round Of Winter Weather

So far, the roads haven’t seen any major crashes due to the somewhat icy conditions across the Lake Region and beyond.

The Highway Patrol so far is reporting only one minor incident near our area, which happened along Interstate 44 in Rolla.

They say 45-year-old Sevcan Costner of Wheaton, Illinois began to skid in her Dodge 1500 Van, causing her to cross the center line and strike a GMC Acadia driven by 48-year-old Michael Smith of St. James.

Smith then struck the concrete barrier and came to rest in the roadway.

He was transported to Phelps Health with Minor Injuries, while Costner was uninjured.