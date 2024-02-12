fbpx

Pickelball Coming To The Osage Beach City Park

Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Coming soon to Osage Beach City Park…pickleball!

The city is requesting bids for the construction of a pickleball court with the scope of work to include two courts, a new parking lot, slope restoration at the site, installation of a fence around the courts, adding blocks to a retaining wall and other incidental items connected to the project.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, the 27th of this month, at the Public Works Building while bids for the work need to be received at Osage Beach City Hall by 2:00pm on Thursday, March 7th.

More details concerning the project and what the city is looking for can be found on the city’s website.

Reporter Mike Anthony