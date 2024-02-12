Bill Sponsored By Senator Justin Brown Could Cap Daily Reimbursements For Area Jails

The amount of reimbursement county jails and the City of St. Louis receive from the Department of Corrections for holding inmates could soon be changing.

Senator Justin Brown…who represents the 6th district which includes Dent, Maries, Laclede, Phelps, Pulaski and Wright counties…is sponsoring a bill that would cap the daily reimbursement at $37.50 a day.

Provisions of the bill would also mandate county sheriffs certify to their respective county clerks the total number of days to request reimbursement from the D-O-C after an inmate is sentenced to prison.

Brown’s bill has been read twice and referred to the emerging Issues Committee which is scheduled to consider the bill on Tuesday of next week.