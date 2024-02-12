Save The Brumley Bridge Group Backs Sales Tax Issue In Miller County

An organized group trying to save the historic Brumley Swinging Bridge from possible demolition now officially goes on record concerning a sales tax issue that will be decided in Miller County.

“We voted in support of this issue. That will be on the April 2 ballot,” says Group spokesperson Marlena Hatmaker, who tells KRMS News the main concern about the issue as approved by the county commission for the ballot was terminology…

“We had concerns about where it states in the write up of it about maintaining a historic bridge. If you know anything about historic structures, there are instances where you’re maintaining it simply by not tearing it down.”

The sales tax issue, if approved by Miller County voters, would establish the old bridge and its approaches as a park with funding from the four-year tax…about $2.4 million per year…to go toward repair and maintenance of the bridge.

Repairs of the bridge would be done over four phases with a request for bids expected to go out during the fall and possible actual work to begin during the spring of 2025.