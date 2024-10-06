Pickleball Back In Play For Osage Beach Residents

The possibility of a pickleball court is back on the radar in Osage Beach.

That’s according to Parks and Recreation Manager Eric Gregory who says, first time around, the city had to consider other expenses before dropping some $50,000 on the project.

“We have to use taxpayers money responsibly and when they come in over bid, it is what it is, you know, and that’s not going to overpay for a project necessarily with pickleball and I’m confident that we’ll get under estimated cost with this bid.”

The scope of the project is expected to consist of two courts, a new parking lot, slope restoration at the site, installation of a fence and adding blocks to a retaining wall around the courts.

The project is still not expected to be done and ready for public use until early 2025.