Pinkel Pleads Guilty to DWI, Revocation Hearing Continued

Former University of Missouri football coach Gary Pinkel enters a guilty plea to his driving while intoxicated charge in Camden County.

By pleading guilty on Monday to the charge, which was just officially filed last week in connection to his July 2025 arrest, Pinkel was fined $1,000 and assessed court costs of $646.50 which is to be paid at a rate of $50 a month.

While the plea was entered, a revocation hearing seeking to pull his license for one year in connection to the DWI had also been set for Monday but was continued with that bench trial now set for July 27th.