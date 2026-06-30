Construction Begins on New Roller Coaster at Oasis Development

Vertical construction has begun on what’s being called the signature roller coaster attraction at the future Oasis development in Osage Beach.

It’s called the Dragon Run which, according to Oasis operating partner Todd Schneider, has a winding layout inspired by the lake’s serpentine shoreline.

Dragon Run has a 42-inch minimum height requirement and will take its riders along nearly 1,500 feet of track at speeds up to 42 miles-per-hour and will feature two underground dives.

Dragon Run is the second roller coaster to be installed at Oasis following the completion last month of the Shootout Boomerang Coaster.

The amusement park will have 12 rides including about a 200-foot observation wheel and be followed by the opening of an indoor water park and a 401-room Marriott Resort & Conference Center.

At least a partial opening of Oasis is expected next Spring.