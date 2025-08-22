fbpx

Fri. Aug 22nd, 2025

 

Planned Work to Cause Water Interruption or Low Pressure in Osage Beach

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Friday, August 22nd, 2025

An area of Osage Beach will be without water or experience low water pressure for a few hours early this next week.

The city says the area around the Old 54 Diner to the Grand Glaize bridges will be affected from 7:30-11:30 Monday morning to allow for a contractor to reroute a water main.

When the work is done, the affected area will then be under a 24-hour temporary boil advisory. Residents with their contact information on file with the city will be kept up-to-date during that work.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Friday, August 22nd, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony