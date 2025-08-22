Planned Work to Cause Water Interruption or Low Pressure in Osage Beach

An area of Osage Beach will be without water or experience low water pressure for a few hours early this next week.

The city says the area around the Old 54 Diner to the Grand Glaize bridges will be affected from 7:30-11:30 Monday morning to allow for a contractor to reroute a water main.

When the work is done, the affected area will then be under a 24-hour temporary boil advisory. Residents with their contact information on file with the city will be kept up-to-date during that work.