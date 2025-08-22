Another Phone Scam Reported in the Lake Area

Here we go again.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports another telephone scam.

This one, according to Sheriff Chris Edgar, involves the caller claiming to an “Officer Stokes” or a Lieutenant Christian Wood” with the “Federal Marshals” informing you that you missed “federal jury duty”.

Edgar says the calls are not coming from the sheriff’s office and not to engage in conversation with them. It’s further advised that you just hang up on them and get on with the rest of your day.